Summarize Simplifying... In short Yasin Malik, a jailed separatist serving a life sentence in a terror case, has been ordered medical aid by the Delhi High Court.

Malik, who has been on a hunger strike since November 1, alleges he suffers from severe cardiac and kidney ailments and accuses authorities of negligent treatment.

Despite his health concerns, he claims he was not taken to hospital due to certain legal restrictions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Malik has been on a hunger strike since November 1

Delhi HC orders medical aid for jailed separatist Yasin Malik

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:01 pm Nov 08, 202405:01 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure necessary medical treatment to imprisoned separatist leader Yasin Malik. The order was passed by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on a plea seeking Malik's medical care. The court also demanded a health status report from the jail superintendent. Malik's counsel told the court that his client has been on a hunger strike since November 1 and needs immediate hospitalization.

Health plea

Malik's health concerns and allegations against authorities

Malik, who is serving life sentence in a terror case, has been on a hunger strike since November 1. In his plea to the court, Malik claimed he suffers from "serious cardiac and kidney ailments" and faces a "life and death situation." He alleged that despite serious illness or mandatory court appearances, he was not taken to hospital or produced in courts due to Section 268 of CrPC orders.

Negligence claims

Malik alleges negligent treatment, seeks proper health investigation

The plea further claimed that as a political leader, Malik's pleas for appropriate health investigations were denied by authorities. He claimed to have been suffering from rash treatment and weight loss due to "malafide and negligent acts" by respondents. A past plea for medical treatment was disposed of after AIIMS doctors examined him and provided necessary care. The matter will be heard on November 11 (Monday).