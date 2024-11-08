Delhi HC orders medical aid for jailed separatist Yasin Malik
The Delhi High Court has directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure necessary medical treatment to imprisoned separatist leader Yasin Malik. The order was passed by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on a plea seeking Malik's medical care. The court also demanded a health status report from the jail superintendent. Malik's counsel told the court that his client has been on a hunger strike since November 1 and needs immediate hospitalization.
Malik's health concerns and allegations against authorities
Malik, who is serving life sentence in a terror case, has been on a hunger strike since November 1. In his plea to the court, Malik claimed he suffers from "serious cardiac and kidney ailments" and faces a "life and death situation." He alleged that despite serious illness or mandatory court appearances, he was not taken to hospital or produced in courts due to Section 268 of CrPC orders.
Malik alleges negligent treatment, seeks proper health investigation
The plea further claimed that as a political leader, Malik's pleas for appropriate health investigations were denied by authorities. He claimed to have been suffering from rash treatment and weight loss due to "malafide and negligent acts" by respondents. A past plea for medical treatment was disposed of after AIIMS doctors examined him and provided necessary care. The matter will be heard on November 11 (Monday).