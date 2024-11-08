Summarize Simplifying... In short Hardeep Puri, India's oil minister, asserts that India's purchase of Russian oil has helped prevent global prices from skyrocketing.

He clarified that the recent 10% reduction in Russian oil imports was due to competitive market rates, not strategic decisions.

Puri also criticized those who suggested restrictions on India's energy purchases, emphasizing that India's priority is to ensure affordable and available energy for its citizens. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Oil will remain a crucial part of energy supply, Puri said

'India did world favor by buying Russian oil': Hardeep Puri

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Nov 08, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said India's decision to buy oil from Russia amid global uncertainties prevented a potential spike in global oil prices. Speaking to CNN's Becky Anderson at the ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi, Puri said had India not bought Russian oil, global prices could have soared to $200 per barrel. He stressed oil will remain a crucial part of the world's energy supply for years.

Price prediction

Puri foresees future reduction in oil prices

Puri said he was confident that oil prices would come down in the future, adding that by 2026, with more energy in the market, the prices are more likely to stabilize and come down. He said India's reduction of Russian oil imports by about 10% in October was due to competitive market rates. "There are other people willing to supply at the same competitive rate," he said, highlighting healthy competition in the market.

Market decisions

Puri clarifies India's reduction in Russian oil imports

Addressing if the cut was strategic, Puri clarified that these are market-driven decisions. He said if India had moved its 5 million barrels from Russia to Gulf suppliers at a critical time, prices could have skyrocketed. Puri also said technological advancements like green hydrogen will change global oil demand in five years.

Energy criticism

Puri criticizes 'ill-informed commentators' on India's energy purchases

On his X account, Puri also reiterated that India's purchase of Russian oil prevented global prices from skyrocketing and highlighted that Russian oil was not under sanctions but only a price cap. He slammed "ill-informed commentators" who proposed restrictions on India while other nations also made significant energy purchases from Russia. Puri emphasized India's priority is to ensure that energy remains available and affordable for its people.