Summarize Simplifying... In short Justice Chandrachud, known for his landmark judgments and initiatives for the differently-abled and women lawyers, bid farewell as the Chief Justice of India.

He was praised as a "rockstar" of the judiciary and his successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will take the oath on November 11.

Chandrachud's love for samosas, despite not eating them, became a fond anecdote at his farewell. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Justice Chandrachud's farewell address as CJI

'I am content': Justice Chandrachud's final message as CJI

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:33 pm Nov 08, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday ended his two-year tenure as the Chief Justice of India. "I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content," he said in his farewell address. He compared judges to pilgrims dedicated to serving justice every day and thanked the "great judges who have adorned this court." He also sought forgiveness if he had ever hurt anyone in court, quoting the Jain phrase "Michhami Dukkadam."

Successor's praise

Justice Chandrachud praises successor, reflects on career

Justice Chandrachud praised his successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, as an able leader. He will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11 (Monday). In his farewell address, Justice Chandrachud also reflected on his career and the role of judges. "The work we do can make or break cases," he said.

Landmark judgments

Justice Chandrachud's tenure marked by landmark judgments

Justice Chandrachud's tenure was defined by landmark judgments and major changes in the court. These included setting up Mitti Cafe to empower the differently-abled and establishing a bar room for women lawyers. He headed the Constitution Bench upholding the revocation of Article 370, which redefined the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. He also headed a bench that ruled against the Union government's electoral bond scheme in February 2024.

Farewell tributes

Justice Chandrachud's farewell: A rockstar of judiciary

As he said goodbye to his position, lawyers and members of the bar hailed him as "a rock star" of the judiciary. His successor, Justice Khanna, praised Justice Chandrachud's work for marginalized communities. He narrated a personal story about his love for samosas, saying they were served in almost every meeting, although the Chief Justice himself didn't eat them.