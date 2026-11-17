Delhi HC gives Kejriwal and Sisodia 3-week contempt-case deadline
The Delhi High Court is not happy with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for dragging their feet in a contempt case.
The court has now given them a strict three-week deadline to respond to posts they made on social media against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who handled the Delhi excise policy case.
Kejriwal and Sisodia will lose chance
The judges made it clear: if Kejriwal and Sisodia do not reply in time, they will lose their chance to explain themselves.
The court started these proceedings back in May after feeling that the leaders' posts were disrespectful toward the judiciary.
Earlier, Kejriwal had asked for Justice Sharma to step away from the case, claiming bias, but that request was denied before she stepped aside from hearing the underlying excise policy matter.