Delhi HC: Kejriwal to get new bungalow in 10 days

Court pushes for clear rules, less randomness in allotments

Kejriwal's legal team argued he should get a larger Type 7 or Type 8 bungalow instead of being moved down to a smaller one.

The judge suggested sorting things out through direct talks with the Ministry instead of dragging it through court.

Meanwhile, AAP's preferred bungalow wasn't available—reminding everyone that allotments depend on availability, not just preference.

