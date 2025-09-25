Delhi HC: Kejriwal to get new bungalow in 10 days
Arvind Kejriwal is set to receive a new government residence within 10 days, the Delhi High Court was told on Thursday.
This comes after he vacated his previous official house back in October 2024.
The court also called for a fairer, more transparent process for how these homes are given out—not just for politicians, but everyone.
Court pushes for clear rules, less randomness in allotments
Kejriwal's legal team argued he should get a larger Type 7 or Type 8 bungalow instead of being moved down to a smaller one.
The judge suggested sorting things out through direct talks with the Ministry instead of dragging it through court.
Meanwhile, AAP's preferred bungalow wasn't available—reminding everyone that allotments depend on availability, not just preference.
The court pushed for clear rules and less randomness in who gets what home.