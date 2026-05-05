Delhi High Court appoints amicus curiae for Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak
The Delhi High Court is bringing in three senior lawyers to act as amicus curiae for AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and party colleague Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy case.
This comes after the trio boycotted court hearings when Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed their recusal applications, something they'd requested over concerns about bias.
Kejriwal, Sisodia boycott hearings citing satyagraha
Kejriwal and Sisodia said they felt Justice Sharma might be biased because her children are government lawyers, but she called those claims baseless.
In protest, the AAP leaders cited Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha and skipped proceedings.
The High Court had already spotted prima facie errors in the trial court's earlier decision to clear them of charges, so now it's reviewing things again while CBI appeals their discharge.