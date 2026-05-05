Delhi High Court appoints amicus curiae for Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak

Kejriwal, Sisodia boycott hearings citing satyagraha

Kejriwal and Sisodia said they felt Justice Sharma might be biased because her children are government lawyers, but she called those claims baseless.

In protest, the AAP leaders cited Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha and skipped proceedings.

The High Court had already spotted prima facie errors in the trial court's earlier decision to clear them of charges, so now it's reviewing things again while CBI appeals their discharge.