Delhi High Court denies plea challenging non-BS VI ban
India
Delhi's High Court just turned down an urgent plea to challenge the city's upcoming ban on non-BS VI vehicles, which kicks in on November 1.
The judges said there is no real emergency here, and the rule is meant to help tackle Delhi's air pollution problem.
Outside Delhi BS IV vehicles banned
If you drive a BS IV car or commercial goods vehicle from outside Delhi (think Gurgaon or Noida), you will be hit by the ban (over 1 million vehicles in total).
Two-wheelers are safe for now, and CNG or electric rides get a pass under certain conditions.
The court also pointed out that people have other ways to get around during this period.
The petition challenging the ban will still be heard later, but for now, Delhi is sticking with its plan to clean up the air.