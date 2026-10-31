Delhi High Court denies plea challenging non-BS VI ban

If you drive a BS IV car or commercial goods vehicle from outside Delhi (think Gurgaon or Noida), you will be hit by the ban (over 1 million vehicles in total).

Two-wheelers are safe for now, and CNG or electric rides get a pass under certain conditions.

The court also pointed out that people have other ways to get around during this period.

The petition challenging the ban will still be heard later, but for now, Delhi is sticking with its plan to clean up the air.