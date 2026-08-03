Delhi High Court orders stray dog vaccination and sterilization camps
Delhi High Court just told city officials to run special camps for stray dogs: think vaccination and sterilization, not catching or sending them to pounds.
Locals are encouraged to bring strays in themselves, and each civic body will try this out in one area.
The goal? Keep people safe while making sure the dogs are treated kindly.
Court advisor to set up camps
The camps will be set up with help from a court-appointed advisor and promoted through local signs so everyone knows what's happening.
This move follows a Supreme Court mandate from May 2026 about managing stray dogs better.
Interestingly, the court suggested leaving a tiny percentage of strays unsterilized (about 1% to 5%) to keep things balanced ecologically.
MCD sterilizing dogs in 8 zones
Right now, MCD is working on sterilizing dogs in eight zones; three more are waiting for approval.
The court's been keeping an eye on how well these plans are followed.