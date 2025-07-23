Delhi jeweler robbed by constable: How the heist unfolded
Gaurav Yadav, a 22-year-old Border Security Force constable, was arrested after robbing a jewelry shop in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on June 19 using a toy pistol.
Yadav had just finished his BSF training in May 2025 and told police he committed the robbery to pay off heavy online gambling losses.
Arrest and recovery details
Yadav took leave from his Punjab posting and traveled to Delhi, where he pulled off the daytime heist and escaped with four gold bracelets.
Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and call records, arresting him days later in Madhya Pradesh.
He admitted to selling two bracelets for ₹2 lakh; the rest have been recovered.
Despite no prior criminal record, Yadav's case is still under investigation as authorities dig deeper into what led him down this path.