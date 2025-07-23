Delhi jeweler robbed by constable: How the heist unfolded

Arrest and recovery details

Yadav took leave from his Punjab posting and traveled to Delhi, where he pulled off the daytime heist and escaped with four gold bracelets.

Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and call records, arresting him days later in Madhya Pradesh.

He admitted to selling two bracelets for ₹2 lakh; the rest have been recovered.

Despite no prior criminal record, Yadav's case is still under investigation as authorities dig deeper into what led him down this path.