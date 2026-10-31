Delhi Metro unveils coach crowding display for Pink Line trains
India
Delhi Metro has rolled out a cool new feature on the Pink Line: you'll now see real-time information about how crowded each coach is, right before the train pulls in.
This means you can pick a less packed coach and avoid getting squished during rush hour.
The system uses sensors to check how full each coach is, a trick that's already been working well on the Magenta Line since 2022.
Coach weight sensors show occupancy
Here's how it works: sensors measure the weight of each coach and compare it to when it's empty, then display which ones are packed and which have more space (from C1 to C6) as your train approaches.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said this upgrade should make rides smoother for everyone, spreading out crowds and making daily commutes a bit more comfortable.