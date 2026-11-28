Delhi's air quality remains poor; IMD predicts drop in temperature
What's the story
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "poor" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop in night temperatures and isolated dense fog conditions on Saturday. The weather department said winter chill will be more pronounced over parts of North India, including Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
Temperature forecast
Minimum temperature expected to hover between 8°C and 10°C
The IMD has predicted a major drop in temperatures, with maximum temperatures likely to be between 24°C and 26°C.
The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 8°C and 10°C.
The weather department also predicted mist or shallow fog at isolated places on Saturday morning, with dense fog likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab.
Weather forecast
Rainfall predicted over parts of southern India
The IMD has also predicted rainfall over parts of southern India, especially Tamil Nadu. However, no major weather activity is expected across most other parts of the country.
The weather department said that both day and night temperatures in Delhi will remain 1.6°C to 3°C below normal at most places.
Winter forecast
Gradual strengthening of winter conditions over northern India
The IMD has predicted a gradual strengthening of winter conditions over northern India.
However, no significant cold wave or cold day conditions are likely across the country in the next seven days.
The weather department said these conditions will persist in several regions over the next few days and may impact visibility during morning hours.