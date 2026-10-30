Delhi, NCR limit on-site office staff to half, rest remote
Delhi and nearby NCR districts are rolling out strict anti-pollution steps from November 5-20.
Offices in places like Gurugram and Faridabad can only have half their staff working on site; everyone else will need to work from home.
Industries and essential services that cannot go remote are exempt, so things like hospitals will keep running as usual.
NCR pauses demolition and outdoor construction
To cut down on dust, dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities are paused during this period (think highways or overbridges), though key projects like metro lines, railways, and hospitals get a pass.
These moves come after years of data showing November's air gets especially bad due to weather trapping in pollution, so the goal is really to protect public health before things get worse.