Delhi Police busts inter-state drug cartel, arrests 7

Police uncover the entire supply chain of the drug cartel

The case kicked off in September 2025 after a tip-off about a big drug shipment.

Things moved fast when Anirudh Rai was caught in Lajpat Nagar with 2kg of Tramadol.

That arrest led to more suspects: Manoj Rai from UP, Kishan Pal (aka Bhullar) from Delhi with Alprazolam, plus Krishan Tanwar and Manoj Kumar from Haryana after a chase near Singhu.

Raids happened across several states to break up the entire supply chain.

Everyone arrested is now in custody as police dig deeper into the syndicate's network and suppliers.