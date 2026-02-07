Delhi Police busts inter-state drug cartel, arrests 7
Delhi Police just busted a major drug cartel that operated across five states—Delhi, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, and seized illegal Tramadol and Alprazolam.
Seven people were arrested, and police seized 48kg of banned substances worth over ₹50 crore.
The syndicate procured raw materials used for manufacturing psychotropic medicines and supplied powdered psychotropic substances for repackaging and illegal sale without prescriptions.
Police uncover the entire supply chain of the drug cartel
The case kicked off in September 2025 after a tip-off about a big drug shipment.
Things moved fast when Anirudh Rai was caught in Lajpat Nagar with 2kg of Tramadol.
That arrest led to more suspects: Manoj Rai from UP, Kishan Pal (aka Bhullar) from Delhi with Alprazolam, plus Krishan Tanwar and Manoj Kumar from Haryana after a chase near Singhu.
Raids happened across several states to break up the entire supply chain.
Everyone arrested is now in custody as police dig deeper into the syndicate's network and suppliers.