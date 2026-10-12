Delhi Police removes Jantar Mantar protest-site status after Supreme Court
India
Jantar Mantar is no longer the go-to place for protests in Delhi.
On October 12, Delhi Police officially removed its protest site status after the Supreme Court pointed out it was too cramped and lacked basic facilities, making things tough for both protesters and locals.
Delhi Police selects larger protest venues
Taking the court's advice, Delhi Police has picked bigger venues (Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground) for future demonstrations.
The Supreme Court has been clear: people have a right to protest, but it shouldn't mess up daily life or others' rights.
This move aims to keep that balance between free speech and public order.