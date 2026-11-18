The police's affidavit was filed by Joint Commissioner of Police Surrender Kumar in response to petitions from various journalist unions over alleged police misconduct during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The police cited an October 11, 2026, Supreme Court order, which recorded the assurance given by the Solicitor General that professionals, including journalists, would not be obstructed in their duties.

However, they clarified this protection did not extend to reel-makers or social media influencers.