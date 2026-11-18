Journalist protection doesn't extend to reel-makers: Delhi Police tells SC
What's the story
The Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that its order from October directing protection of journalists covering the anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests was not intended to cover "so-called reel makers and social media influencers." In a counter-affidavit, the police said some protesters taking part in the "illegal protests" were content creators filming YouTube reels with cameras and microphones, making it hard for officers to tell real journalists from reel-makers.
Petition response
Police's response to petitions by journalist unions
The police's affidavit was filed by Joint Commissioner of Police Surrender Kumar in response to petitions from various journalist unions over alleged police misconduct during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The police cited an October 11, 2026, Supreme Court order, which recorded the assurance given by the Solicitor General that professionals, including journalists, would not be obstructed in their duties.
However, they clarified this protection did not extend to reel-makers or social media influencers.
Police
'Didn't place restriction on right of citizens to report'
The police added that it had to be determined whether "reel-makers can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters," saying that the distinction was underlined mainly to explain the practical problems faced by police personnel when managing protests.
At the same time, the affidavit stated that the police had not placed any restriction on the right of citizens to report or share information, nor had anyone been proceeded against merely for lacking press accreditation or an identity card.
Guidelines defense
Delhi Police defended guidelines for journalists
The Delhi Police also defended its October 5 advisory on guidelines for journalists covering protests.
The advisory asked journalists to carry valid ID cards issued by their organizations or accreditation cards from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) or Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP).
It advised them to keep IDs visible, ensure their presence doesn't obstruct police operations, and maintain a safe distance during tense situations.
Duty obstruction
Police denied allegations of obstructing journalists
The Delhi Police denied allegations of deliberately obstructing journalists from performing their duties.
They said any journalist mistakenly removed due to mistaken identity was released after credential verification.
The police also pointed out that videos of the protests were widely shared on social media and broadcast by national and international media organizations, contradicting claims that journalists were stopped from witnessing events.
Complaint response
Complaints from women journalists
Regarding complaints from women journalists after the October 3 protests near Jantar Mantar, the police said four complaints were received and transferred to the Crime Branch for inquiry.
They claimed these complaints were examined, and relevant CCTV footage did not corroborate specific allegations of sexual harassment.
The police also denied seizing any media equipment belonging to journalists during this time.