LPG crisis: Delhi Police warns about scammers posing as suppliers

The Delhi Police have issued a warning about a rise in cyber fraud targeting residents with fake LPG booking messages, and malicious mobile applications. Scammers are using phishing links and fake APKs under the guise of LPG service updates, officials said. The police have started raising awareness on social media platforms and deploying personnel in residential areas to inform residents about the scams.

Complaint response Public advisories issued by police Several complaints have been registered on the national cybercrime helpline 1930, prompting district police chiefs to issue public advisories. Users on platforms like X and Facebook reported receiving bulk SMSes from suspicious sender IDs such as LPG, Indane, and LPG FAST. A senior officer from the crime branch said scammers have created fake websites using names of LPG companies like Indane and HP with domains such as "bookLPGfast.com" and "lpg-booking.com."

Scam prevention Scammers ask for advance payments, OTPs, PINs The officer added that the police have blocked these scam websites as soon as they were alerted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ashish Mishra also warned residents to be cautious, saying scammers often ask for advance payments and try to get OTPs and PINs. He advised users to book LPG only from official apps or authorized distributors.

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