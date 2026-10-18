Delhi proposes 250,000 e-rickshaw cap to ease jams, cut pollution

If the new rules kick in, every e-rickshaw must be officially registered and get a digital compliance certificate that lasts two years.

Individual owners who are residents of Delhi can own up to five e-rickshaws each, while companies or NGOs can have up to 100.

For anyone running 25 rickshaws, an aggregator license and adequate charging or battery-swapping arrangements will be required: each vehicle must have its own licensed driver with all the right badges.