Delhi proposes 250,000 e-rickshaw cap to ease jams, cut pollution
India
Delhi is looking to set a limit of 250,000 e-rickshaws on city roads, hoping this will help cut down on traffic jams, make streets safer, and tackle pollution.
The draft plan was announced Sunday, and locals have 30 days to share their thoughts before anything's final.
Delhi proposes registration and ownership caps
If the new rules kick in, every e-rickshaw must be officially registered and get a digital compliance certificate that lasts two years.
Individual owners who are residents of Delhi can own up to five e-rickshaws each, while companies or NGOs can have up to 100.
For anyone running 25 rickshaws, an aggregator license and adequate charging or battery-swapping arrangements will be required: each vehicle must have its own licensed driver with all the right badges.