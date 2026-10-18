Delhi protests threaten ₹4000cr in transactions over 10 days
India
Ongoing protests in Delhi could hit local businesses hard, with trade groups warning that around ₹4,000 crore in transactions could be at risk over just 10 days.
That's more than ₹400 crore at risk every single day, as the demonstrations make it tough for goods to move and for shoppers to reach stores.
CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal warns ₹440cr risk
Praveen Khandelwal from CAIT pointed out that even a small slowdown, just 10% to 20%, could put up to ₹440 crore of business at risk daily.
With festival season underway (October to January is huge for shopping), he's urging everyone to find a balance so people can protest but businesses aren't left struggling.