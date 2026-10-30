Delhi records 20.7°C, chiliest October since 1951 after Cyclone Arnab
India
Delhi hit a rare weather milestone this week, with Friday clocking in at just 20.7 degrees Celsius, the chiliest October day since 1951.
This sudden cooldown happened thanks to a western disturbance teaming up with Cyclone Arnab, which also brought scattered rain to spots like Ghaziabad and Gurugram.
Rain lowers Delhi AQI to 167
All that rain didn't just cool things off: it gave Delhi's air a break too. The city's average AQI dropped to 167, the best for any October since 2015, according to CREA.
Safdarjung saw 61.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30am on Friday (that's the sixth-highest for October since records began), making this month the fourth-wettest October in 75 years and helping keep pollution levels down.