Delhi reels under severe heatwave; IMD issues orange alert
What's the story
Delhi has been reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and its neighboring regions, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, for the next five days. This comes as Delhi recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 31.9°C.
Heat advisory
Authorities issue advisories for residents
The IMD's orange alert indicates severe weather conditions that could disrupt daily life and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Authorities have advised residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. The weather department upgraded its warning from a yellow alert to an orange alert on Wednesday due to worsening conditions.
Heatwave persistence
Maximum temperatures to touch 46°C in Delhi
The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in Delhi may touch 46°C on May 21 and 22. From May 23 to May 26, temperatures are likely to remain between 44°C and 45°C. The weather office said no major change is expected in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next seven days. A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains at or above 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal levels.
Nationwide impact
Rainfall predicted in Northeast India
The IMD has also predicted severe heatwave conditions with strong surface winds in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. In Northeast India, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, among others, between May 21 and 27. South Peninsular India will see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms till May 27, while East India is expected to have widespread rainfall over the week.