Delhi reels under severe heatwave; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi has been reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and its neighboring regions, Noida, Gurugram , Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, for the next five days. This comes as Delhi recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 31.9°C.

Heat advisory Authorities issue advisories for residents The IMD's orange alert indicates severe weather conditions that could disrupt daily life and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Authorities have advised residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. The weather department upgraded its warning from a yellow alert to an orange alert on Wednesday due to worsening conditions.

Heatwave persistence Maximum temperatures to touch 46°C in Delhi The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in Delhi may touch 46°C on May 21 and 22. From May 23 to May 26, temperatures are likely to remain between 44°C and 45°C. The weather office said no major change is expected in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next seven days. A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains at or above 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

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