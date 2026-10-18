Delhi-Srinagar sleeper bus attacked near Karnal dhaba, passengers injured
India
A Delhi-Srinagar sleeper bus was attacked near Karnal, leaving passengers shaken.
The Jammu and Kashmir-registered bus near a dhaba when a group of people, allegedly drunk, started throwing bricks, smashing windows, and injuring several people.
The attackers also hurled insults, calling the passengers "terrorists."
Police are now investigating.
Passengers report verbal abuse, stone pelting
Many on board described the attack as terrifying. One passenger shared that they were verbally abused during the ordeal, while another passenger said the stone-pelting went on.
The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for strict action and better protection for travelers from Jammu and Kashmir.