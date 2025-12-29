Next Article
Delhi teachers tapped for citywide stray dog count
India
Delhi's government has asked all school teachers—yes, both public and private—to help count stray dogs across the city.
This unusual assignment comes after a Supreme Court order and is meant to boost public safety.
Following a Supreme Court order dated November 7, 2025, the move is considered top priority by education officials.
How it'll work (and who's in charge)
District Education Officers are leading the charge, organizing teacher teams and making sure everything runs smoothly.
They'll collect updates from schools and pass them up the chain to city leaders.
Fun fact: Delhi isn't alone—states like UP, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh are rolling out similar plans to keep tabs on their street dog populations too.