Sabarimala Temple gears up for Makaravilakku festival from December 30 India Dec 29, 2025

Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa Temple is reopening on December 30 for the much-awaited Makaravilakku festival, expected to run until January 20.

The opening ceremony at 5:00pm will see the sanctum sanctorum opened by chief priest (melsanthi) E D Prasad in the presence of head priest (tantri) Mahesh Mohanaru.

This marks the end of a 41-day spiritual stretch that wrapped up with the Harivarasanam lullaby on December 27.