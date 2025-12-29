Sabarimala Temple gears up for Makaravilakku festival from December 30
Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa Temple is reopening on December 30 for the much-awaited Makaravilakku festival, expected to run until January 20.
The opening ceremony at 5:00pm will see the sanctum sanctorum opened by chief priest (melsanthi) E D Prasad in the presence of head priest (tantri) Mahesh Mohanaru.
This marks the end of a 41-day spiritual stretch that wrapped up with the Harivarasanam lullaby on December 27.
What makes this festival special?
The big moment is the Makara Jyoti—an awe-inspiring celestial light visible from Ponnambalamedu hill on January 14, after weeks of devotion and fasting by pilgrims.
There's also the Thiruvabharanam procession, starting from Pandalam Palace, adding tradition and excitement to the celebrations.
Planning to visit? Here's what you need to know
Sabarimala draws millions every year, so if you're thinking of going during peak season, online booking is a must.
The temple typically remains open until around January 20, giving everyone a fair chance to join in and catch all the major events.