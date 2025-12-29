Next Article
Indian Army eases social media rules for soldiers
India
The Indian Army just relaxed its strict social media ban for over 11.5 lakh personnel.
Now, soldiers can scroll through Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Quora—but only to watch and read, not to post or comment.
Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Skype are also allowed for sharing general info with trusted contacts.
LinkedIn is limited to resumes and work details, and using VPNs or risky software is still off-limits.
Why does it matter?
This update lets soldiers stay connected with news and information while keeping security tight after past leaks from social media misuse.
The move aims to balance access to information with the need for operational safety—so troops can keep up without putting sensitive details at risk.