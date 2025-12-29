Indian Army eases social media rules for soldiers India Dec 29, 2025

The Indian Army just relaxed its strict social media ban for over 11.5 lakh personnel.

Now, soldiers can scroll through Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Quora—but only to watch and read, not to post or comment.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Skype are also allowed for sharing general info with trusted contacts.

LinkedIn is limited to resumes and work details, and using VPNs or risky software is still off-limits.