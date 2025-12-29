Next Article
Supreme Court pushes Sonam Wangchuk's detention case to January 2026
India
The Supreme Court has delayed its hearing on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's challenge against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
The petition—filed after protests in Leh this September—will now be heard on January 7, 2026.
Why does it matter?
Wangchuk, a well-known voice for Ladakh statehood, has been in Jodhpur Central Jail since late September.
His supporters argue the detention skipped key legal steps and was unfair.
Meanwhile, officials say keeping him in custody is necessary for public order and security.
The case highlights ongoing debates about protest rights and government power.