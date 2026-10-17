Delhi team finds lizard at Reliance Wazirpur, pests at Zepto
Delhi's food safety team just uncovered some pretty gross hygiene issues at big-name grocery stores.
They found a lizard hanging out at Reliance Retail's premises in Wazirpur Industrial Area, and spotted cockroaches and spider webs in Zepto's Jheel Khureja facility.
These inspections happened right before the festive season rush to make sure food stays safe as demand spikes.
Swiggy Instamart, Zomato Hyperpure face notices
It wasn't just creepy crawlies: inspectors also found expired or badly stored items like Greek yogurt, brownies, and Diet Coke at Swiggy Instamart and Zomato Hyperpure.
Some products even had missing expiration dates or were kept in the wrong conditions.
The authorities have issued improvement notices, collected food samples for testing, and are keeping a closer eye on vendors to protect shoppers this festive season.