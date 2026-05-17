Delhi temperature may touch 45°C next week, IMD warns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in Delhi and other parts of North India over the next week. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures also remaining above normal. The weather department has not yet issued a color-coded alert but has warned of strong surface winds reaching speeds up to 40km/h during the day.

Forecast details Delhi's temperature likely to touch 45°C The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in Delhi will remain between 43°C and 45°C from May 18 to May 20. The minimum temperature is also expected to be above normal during this period. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C, slightly above normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, which was below normal.

Widespread impact Rise in temperature due to shift in wind direction The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in several northern states and Union territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Temperatures across the country are likely to rise by 3-5°C till May 20. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather explained that the shift from easterlies to northwesterly winds from central Pakistan and Rajasthan is causing this temperature rise.

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