Delhi tops minimum wages at ₹18,456 unskilled, ₹22,411 skilled India Apr 15, 2026

Delhi currently offers the highest minimum wages among 13 major Indian states: unskilled workers there make ₹18,456 per month, while skilled workers can earn up to ₹22,411.

Karnataka comes in second, and Maharashtra takes third place.

These numbers are set under the old Minimum Wages Act, which will soon be replaced by the new Code of Wages, 2019.