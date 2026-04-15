Delhi tops minimum wages at ₹18,456 unskilled, ₹22,411 skilled
India
Delhi currently offers the highest minimum wages among 13 major Indian states: unskilled workers there make ₹18,456 per month, while skilled workers can earn up to ₹22,411.
Karnataka comes in second, and Maharashtra takes third place.
These numbers are set under the old Minimum Wages Act, which will soon be replaced by the new Code of Wages, 2019.
Haryana 35% hike sparks Noida protests
Recent protests over pay gaps (especially after Haryana bumped up its minimum wage by 35%) turned tense in Noida and pushed Uttar Pradesh to raise its own wages by as much as 21%.
The moves show how state governments are responding to worker demands and getting ready for big changes with the upcoming Code of Wages, 2019.