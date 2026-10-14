Delhi traders claim protests near Jantar Mantar cost ₹2,000cr
India
Delhi's festive shopping vibe has taken a major blow, with traders claiming losses of around ₹2,000 crore thanks to ongoing protests near Jantar Mantar.
Popular markets like Khan Market and Sadar Bazar are seeing way fewer shoppers because of barricades and demonstrations.
The New Delhi Traders's Association is even telling shopkeepers to consider shutting their stores during unrest to avoid trouble.
Delhi HC seeks Center protest reply
The Delhi High Court has asked the Center to respond on setting clear rules for handling protests, especially since businesses are hurting during the busy festival months.
Petitioners are pushing for Supreme Court guidelines to finally be put into action, hoping it'll help protect both shoppers and shop owners when things get tense.