Delhi traders warn Congress rally before Diwali could cost ₹10000cr
India
Delhi traders are raising alarms about a Congress rally set for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, right before Diwali.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) says losses could reach ₹10,000 crore if things don't change, with CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal sharing that ongoing protests and security curbs have already cost Delhi businesses nearly ₹3,000 crore this October.
Traders seek relocation of Ramlila rally
Trader groups are urging officials to shift the rally elsewhere since Ramlila Maidan is close to major wholesale markets, especially busy before Diwali.
They're worried more traffic curbs will make it tough for people to access shops, hospitals, and transport hubs.
Despite their concerns, Delhi Police have OK'd the event, so traders are pushing for talks to limit disruption.