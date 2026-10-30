Delhi upgrades nearly 1,200 rainwater harvesting systems to recharge groundwater
India
Delhi just gave a major upgrade to nearly 1,200 rainwater harvesting systems across the city.
The goal? Recharge groundwater and keep these setups working smoothly, aimed at improving groundwater recharge and addressing urban flooding.
Delhi government plans 2026 rainwater policy
The government is planning a fresh Rainwater Harvesting Policy for 2026, tying it into Delhi's long-term urban plans.
To get more people on board, there are cash incentives (₹25,000 to ₹50,000, based on plot size) and a 10% discount on monthly water bills.
Plus, all government buildings are being checked to make sure they have proper rainwater setups in every government building.