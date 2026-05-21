Delhi's summer water storage plan hit by Yamuna ammonia spike
India
Delhi's big summer plan to store extra water just ran into trouble: ammonia levels in the Yamuna River suddenly shot up around 10 days back.
This pollution forced the city to cut output at two major treatment plants by almost half and flush out contaminated water, reducing the backup supply.
Haryana DD2 breach threatens Delhi supplies
Turns out, the ammonia surge came from a breach in Haryana's DD2 drain that let industrial waste flow into Delhi's raw water.
While supply was restored after two days, worries about future shortages are growing.
To make things trickier, years of silt buildup have nearly halved storage capacity at a key pond, and dredging won't happen until late 2026.
The city is looking for new storage options.