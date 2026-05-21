Delhi's summer water storage plan hit by Yamuna ammonia spike

Haryana DD2 breach threatens Delhi supplies

Turns out, the ammonia surge came from a breach in Haryana's DD2 drain that let industrial waste flow into Delhi's raw water.

While supply was restored after two days, worries about future shortages are growing.

To make things trickier, years of silt buildup have nearly halved storage capacity at a key pond, and dredging won't happen until late 2026.

The city is looking for new storage options.