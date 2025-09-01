Delhi's weather: Above-normal rain, cool days expected in early September

Risks of urban flooding, landslides, mini cloudbursts

More rain means a better chance of cool nights, but also brings risks like urban flooding in Delhi, Haryana, and western UP, and landslides in hilly regions.

Last month's extreme rainfall (a whopping 400mm, way above average) already led to flooding, fatalities, and people being displaced along the Yamuna.

The IMD is also keeping an eye on sudden mini cloudbursts that could get worse as climate change ramps up.