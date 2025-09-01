Next Article
Delhi's weather: Above-normal rain, cool days expected in early September
Delhi just wrapped up its wettest August in 15 years, and the rainy streak isn't over yet.
The IMD says above-normal showers and cooler days are on the cards for early September, with maximum temperatures expected to be below normal—so expect some relief from the usual heat.
Risks of urban flooding, landslides, mini cloudbursts
More rain means a better chance of cool nights, but also brings risks like urban flooding in Delhi, Haryana, and western UP, and landslides in hilly regions.
Last month's extreme rainfall (a whopping 400mm, way above average) already led to flooding, fatalities, and people being displaced along the Yamuna.
The IMD is also keeping an eye on sudden mini cloudbursts that could get worse as climate change ramps up.