Punjab floods: 35,000 people affected, crops damaged in Amritsar

Rescue teams evacuate people from hardest-hit areas

Rescue teams—including six NDRF squads and 17 army units—have evacuated more than 2,500 people from the hardest-hit areas like Ajnala.

So far, about 35,000 cooked meals and over 8,500 dry ration kits have been handed out.

Animal feed and milk are being delivered too, but ongoing rain is keeping water levels high and making relief work challenging.