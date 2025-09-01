Next Article
Punjab floods: 35,000 people affected, crops damaged in Amritsar
Flooding in Punjab's Amritsar district has hit over 35,000 people across 93 villages after the Ravi River overflowed.
Recent rains made things worse, affecting 5,000 more residents and damaging crops on about 23,000 hectares.
Around 50 houses have also collapsed as a result.
Rescue teams evacuate people from hardest-hit areas
Rescue teams—including six NDRF squads and 17 army units—have evacuated more than 2,500 people from the hardest-hit areas like Ajnala.
So far, about 35,000 cooked meals and over 8,500 dry ration kits have been handed out.
Animal feed and milk are being delivered too, but ongoing rain is keeping water levels high and making relief work challenging.