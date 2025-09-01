Pune-Mumbai Expressway choked as thousands head to protest

MSRTC adds more busses

To help with the rush, MSRTC rolled out more busses from spots like Swargate and Shivajinagar. Still, most busses filled up fast—so many protesters switched to private busses and vans instead.

An MSRTC official called it a surge in passengers and said they were taking steps to handle things.

Meanwhile, Pune's train stations stayed quieter since road travel got people closer to the protest site.

Police have asked everyone on these routes to drive cautiously due to the ongoing rush.