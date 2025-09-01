Next Article
Varanasi gangrape survivor's newborn daughter dies unexpectedly
A 16-year-old gangrape survivor from Varanasi lost her newborn daughter unexpectedly on Sunday.
The baby, delivered last Monday while her mother was being rushed to the hospital, seemed healthy when both were discharged after treatment.
Her sudden death has left the family in shock.
Infant's body sent for post-mortem
Police have launched an investigation, sending the infant's body for post-mortem to find out what happened.
The mother's case dates back to December 2024, when she was assaulted near her village; all seven accused are now in custody.
For her safety, security personnel have been stationed at her uncle's home as the family copes with this new tragedy.