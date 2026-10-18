Dhruv Rathee joins London protest calling for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee showed up at a London protest on Saturday, calling for the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The rally, organized by SFI-UK and others at Parliament Square, focused on alleged irregularities in India's electoral roll.
Even though he arrived late, Rathee led chants and shared his thoughts with the crowd.
Students demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation, counter-protesters
Hundreds of Indian students turned out, waving party flags and demanding "Modi is a traitor." The protest focused on alleged irregularities in India's electoral roll and the demand for Kumar's resignation.
Meanwhile, a smaller group of pro-Modi supporters held their own counter-protest nearby, waving the Indian flag and chanting "Modi, Modi," highlighting how divided opinions are among young Indians abroad.