DK Shivakumar unveils Karnataka ₹5L/cr KSRUP 2047 urbanization plan

Karnataka just announced a huge ₹5 lakh crore plan to transform its cities by 2047.

Launched by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka State Regional Urbanisation Plan 2047 (KSRUP 2047) is all about spreading growth beyond Bengaluru, with most of the investment coming in by 2032.

The focus is on turning places like Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad into major hubs.