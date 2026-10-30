DK Shivakumar unveils Karnataka ₹5L/cr KSRUP 2047 urbanization plan
Karnataka just announced a huge ₹5 lakh crore plan to transform its cities by 2047.
Launched by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka State Regional Urbanisation Plan 2047 (KSRUP 2047) is all about spreading growth beyond Bengaluru, with most of the investment coming in by 2032.
The focus is on turning places like Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad into major hubs.
Plan includes more than 50 projects
The plan includes more than 50 projects: think an advanced manufacturing hub in Mysuru and an AI data center park and Health City in Mangaluru.
There's also a push to modernize 13,000km of highways, set up high-speed rail links, and build 27 new industrial parks for things like semiconductors and electric vehicles.
To make space for all this, the state plans to acquire more land and create many new job opportunities across Karnataka.