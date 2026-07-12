Ram Temple thefts: Donations stolen during at least 70 thefts
What's the story
An investigation into the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has revealed that offerings were stolen at least 70 times over a period of 40 days. The incidents all took place during the evening counting shift, sources told India Today TV, citing details from police interrogations of the accused. The temple authorities have now changed their donation-counting process to prevent further thefts.
Process change
Temple authorities change donation-counting process
The temple has now shifted to a single-shift system for counting donations, replacing the previous two-shift system. The thefts reportedly took place between 2:00pm and 9:00pm during the second shift. Under the new system, donations are counted only between 9:00am and 6:00pm. This decision was taken after police confirmed that all reported thefts occurred during the evening shift.
Accused revealed
Principal accused involved in over 50 thefts
The police interrogation also revealed that Avinash Shukla was involved in over 50 of the 70 thefts, making him the principal accused. The investigation found that Shukla and Anukalp Mishra allegedly assisted each other during these thefts. There were instances when the accused stole offerings twice a day, with five occasions allegedly witnessing three thefts in one day.
Devotees assured
No complaints from devotees about faith in Lord Ram: Mishra
Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra has assured that devotees have not expressed dissatisfaction with the temple's management or worship. He said, "If you ask the devotees near Angad Teela and Sugriv Kila about their feelings, I assure you there is no complaint regarding their faith in Lord Ram." Mishra dismissed reports of declining visitor numbers as rumors and emphasized regular interactions with pilgrims who remain faithful to the temple.
SIT formation
UP government forms SIT to probe temple donations theft
The Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The move came after allegations of misappropriation of temple donations were raised. The controversy began on June 7 when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement during donation counting in early June.
Inquiry outcome
SIT probe leads to trust general secretary's resignation
The SIT's preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, resulting in an FIR and the arrest of eight people involved in donation counting. The probe also led to changes within the temple trust, including the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai on July 6. Although none of the trust's former office-bearers have been named as accused in the FIR, opposition parties have demanded accountability from them due to their administrative roles.