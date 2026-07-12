Ram Temple thefts: Donations stolen during at least 70 thefts

Inquiry outcome

SIT probe leads to trust general secretary's resignation

The SIT's preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, resulting in an FIR and the arrest of eight people involved in donation counting. The probe also led to changes within the temple trust, including the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai on July 6. Although none of the trust's former office-bearers have been named as accused in the FIR, opposition parties have demanded accountability from them due to their administrative roles.