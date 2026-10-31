Driver Babul Borpatra helps deliver baby on bus near Kaziranga
India
Talk about teamwork: while traveling near Kaziranga, a woman unexpectedly went into labor on a bus from Guwahati to Dibrugarh.
The driver, Babul Borpatra, quickly pulled over after hearing calls for help.
Male passengers stepped off to give her privacy, while others gathered blankets and clothes to set up a makeshift delivery spot right there on the bus.
Mother and newborn stable in hospital
The baby arrived safely before any medical team could reach them.
An ambulance was called and took the woman, who was traveling with seven family members, and her newborn to the hospital.
Both are stable now.