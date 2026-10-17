Durga Puja pandal stampede-like at Chorbagan kills 17, injures 40

A Durga Puja celebration at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal in North Kolkata turned tragic on October 17, with a stampede-like situation leaving at least 17 people dead and around 40 injured.

Eyewitnesses described total chaos: narrow gates, poor lighting, and crowds so packed that people fainted and had to be carried away on bikes.

One witness said, "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area."