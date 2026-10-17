Durga Puja pandal stampede-like at Chorbagan kills 17, injures 40
A Durga Puja celebration at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal in North Kolkata turned tragic on October 17, with a stampede-like situation leaving at least 17 people dead and around 40 injured.
Eyewitnesses described total chaos: narrow gates, poor lighting, and crowds so packed that people fainted and had to be carried away on bikes.
One witness said, "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area."
Rescue teams rush injured, helpline launched
Rescue teams rushed the injured to Calcutta Medical College Hospital, while police and disaster response groups worked to calm things down.
The West Bengal government set up a toll-free helpline (18003455678) for families needing help.
Even heavy rain earlier couldn't keep crowds away from the pandals this year, which only added to the risk during the festival rush.