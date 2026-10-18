Durga Puja stampede in north Kolkata kills 17, injures 25

A stampede during Durga Puja celebrations in north Kolkata on Saturday evening left 17 people dead and 25 injured.

The chaos broke out at the Chorbagan pandal as it started raining and the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road.

Prime Minister Modi has announced ₹200,000 to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 for those injured.