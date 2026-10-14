Dussehra on October 20 prompts varied school holidays across states

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, schools may remain closed for Vijayadashami and selected days during Navratri, but dates can differ between government and private schools, so it's smart to double-check with your school.

West Bengal students get a longer break for Durga Puja as usual.

In Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, holidays follow the official calendar but could be extended by local authorities.

Time to plan those celebrations (and maybe catch up on some homework)!