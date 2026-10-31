ED freezes 31.7cr in Chhattisgarh DMF scam, complaint targets 17
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just froze assets worth ₹31.7 crore after uncovering a big scam involving District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in Chhattisgarh.
On October 29, the Raipur office issued a provisional attachment order under anti-money laundering laws.
The supplementary prosecution complaint against 17 people, including Satpal Singh Chabda and Mandip Chawla, was filed on October 30 at a special court in Raipur.
Chhattisgarh DMF probe attaches 50cr assets
Investigators found that public officials and middlemen teamed up to siphon off DMF money by inflating costs and taking illegal commissions as high as 50%.
The dirty money was moved around through complicated transactions to hide its trail.
The case began on the basis of an FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing in Raipur under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, and so far, assets worth ₹50 crore have been attached.
Several arrests have already happened, including an IAS officer, while the ED keeps digging into how this all affected local development.