ED freezes 31.7cr in Chhattisgarh DMF scam, complaint targets 17

Investigators found that public officials and middlemen teamed up to siphon off DMF money by inflating costs and taking illegal commissions as high as 50%.

The dirty money was moved around through complicated transactions to hide its trail.

The case began on the basis of an FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing in Raipur under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, and so far, assets worth ₹50 crore have been attached.

Several arrests have already happened, including an IAS officer, while the ED keeps digging into how this all affected local development.