ED provisionally attaches ₹426.46cr from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹426.46 crore from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
The ED says the university got these assets by illegally redirecting government contract money and accepting questionable donations.
ED finds ₹55.80cr diverted funds
Investigators found that, between 2013-14 and 2016-17, a chunk of funds from government contracts, close to ₹55.80 crore, was funneled into building the university.
On top of that, government-funded works worth ₹23.41 crore were identified on the university campus.
The ED also flagged non-genuine donations totalling around ₹12.29 crore.
This is all part of a bigger probe into how public money was managed when setting up the university.