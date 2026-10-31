ED provisionally attaches ₹426.46cr from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

Investigators found that, between 2013-14 and 2016-17, a chunk of funds from government contracts, close to ₹55.80 crore, was funneled into building the university.

On top of that, government-funded works worth ₹23.41 crore were identified on the university campus.

The ED also flagged non-genuine donations totalling around ₹12.29 crore.

This is all part of a bigger probe into how public money was managed when setting up the university.