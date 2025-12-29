Egg prices jump 25-50% this winter—here's why your omelet costs more India Dec 29, 2025

Eggs have gotten a lot pricier across India since August 2025, with each egg now costing ₹8-10 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Patna.

The price hike is mainly because winter demand is up and supply has dropped due to bird flu outbreaks and higher feed costs.

Even so, eggs in India are still among the cheapest worldwide—about $0.92 per dozen compared to $4.41 in the US.