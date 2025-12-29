Egg prices jump 25-50% this winter—here's why your omelet costs more
Eggs have gotten a lot pricier across India since August 2025, with each egg now costing ₹8-10 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Patna.
The price hike is mainly because winter demand is up and supply has dropped due to bird flu outbreaks and higher feed costs.
Even so, eggs in India are still among the cheapest worldwide—about $0.92 per dozen compared to $4.41 in the US.
Uttar Pradesh's egg craze leads the way
Uttar Pradesh is eating up to 6 crore eggs a day this winter, with around two-thirds coming from other states just to keep up.
As of December 29, you'll find eggs selling at ₹10 each in Delhi and about ₹8 in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Big cities feel the pinch most
According to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), tier-1 city prices have shot up—from ₹550 for a hundred eggs in August to ₹700 by December.
But wholesale rates are holding steady around ₹640-645 per hundred in places like Namakkal (Tamil Nadu) and Hospet (Karnataka), even as retail prices climb.
Bird flu & feed costs hit supply hard
Recent bird flu outbreaks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have slowed down production since farms can't replace lost birds quickly enough.
Add crop damage driving up maize and soybean feed prices, and small poultry farms are shutting down—leading to a 7-10% drop in maize output, which in turn contributed to reduced egg production.