Lalit Modi apologizes to Indian government over 'fugitives' video

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Lalit Modi , has extended his "deepest apologies" to the Indian government after a video of him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya went viral. The video, which was shared by Modi on the social media platform Instagram, showed him and Mallya celebrating the latter's 70th birthday in London . In the clip, Modi referred to Mallya and himself as "the two biggest fugitives of India," sparking widespread outrage.

Apology issued Modi's apology follows backlash over 'fugitives' remark Modi later apologized on X, saying, "I apologize if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, who I have the highest respect and regard for." He added that his statement was misconstrued and unintended. The previous video was posted on Instagram with a caption saying, "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday, my friend #VijayMallya. Love u."

Twitter Post Lalit Modi's apology to Indian government I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 29, 2025

Twitter Post A reshare of video posted by Lalit Modi on Instagram 🚨 🇮🇳 UNBELIEVABLE! Embezzler of billions Lalit Modi brags on camera about being India’s top fugitive on the run!



Vijay Mallya there but stays silent, skipping the shameless tirade.



These audacious criminals must be extradited back to India at any cost! pic.twitter.com/ijeNYZM4wB — Uday Singh (@udaysinghkali) December 23, 2025

Ongoing cases Modi and Mallya's legal troubles in India Both Modi and Mallya are embroiled in legal battles in India over alleged financial impropriety, which they have denied. Mallya is currently out on bail in the UK and is fighting extradition to India over fraud and money laundering charges linked to loans taken by Kingfisher Airlines. Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks won a London court ruling upholding a bankruptcy order against Mallya for recovering around £1.05 billion (approximately ₹12,748 crore) owed by Kingfisher Airlines.