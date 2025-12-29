LOADING...
Lalit Modi apologizes to Indian government over 'fugitives' video
By Snehil Singh
Dec 29, 2025
03:17 pm
What's the story

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Lalit Modi, has extended his "deepest apologies" to the Indian government after a video of him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya went viral. The video, which was shared by Modi on the social media platform Instagram, showed him and Mallya celebrating the latter's 70th birthday in London. In the clip, Modi referred to Mallya and himself as "the two biggest fugitives of India," sparking widespread outrage.

Apology issued

Modi's apology follows backlash over 'fugitives' remark

Modi later apologized on X, saying, "I apologize if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, who I have the highest respect and regard for." He added that his statement was misconstrued and unintended. The previous video was posted on Instagram with a caption saying, "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday, my friend #VijayMallya. Love u."

Lalit Modi's apology to Indian government

A reshare of video posted by Lalit Modi on Instagram

Ongoing cases

Modi and Mallya's legal troubles in India

Both Modi and Mallya are embroiled in legal battles in India over alleged financial impropriety, which they have denied. Mallya is currently out on bail in the UK and is fighting extradition to India over fraud and money laundering charges linked to loans taken by Kingfisher Airlines. Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks won a London court ruling upholding a bankruptcy order against Mallya for recovering around £1.05 billion (approximately ₹12,748 crore) owed by Kingfisher Airlines.

Government's stance

Ministry of External Affairs responds to video controversy

Responding to the controversial video, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is "committed" to bringing back fugitives wanted by law in India. He said they are in talks with several governments, and processes are underway for their return. The MEA also acknowledged that there are several layers of legalities involved in these cases, but reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice is served. Meanwhile, a "confidential" legal matter, speculated as an asylum application, remains unresolved.