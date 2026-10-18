Eighth Central Pay Commission in Mumbai October 22 and 23
Heads up if you know someone working for the central government: the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is stopping by Mumbai on October 22 and 23.
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, they will be meeting with employee unions and pensioner groups to talk pay, allowances, and pensions, all part of their big review on how much central government staff get paid.
Final CPC report due May 2027
Whatever the CPC decides will impact over one crore people, including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners.
They're also checking out how things run in Central Railway to get a real feel for working conditions.
The commission is gathering feedback now, but their final report won't drop until May 2027, and any actual changes could take another two to three years to be fully rolled out, so stay tuned if you're watching for updates on government pay!