Eighth Central Pay Commission in Mumbai October 22 and 23

Whatever the CPC decides will impact over one crore people, including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners.

They're also checking out how things run in Central Railway to get a real feel for working conditions.

The commission is gathering feedback now, but their final report won't drop until May 2027, and any actual changes could take another two to three years to be fully rolled out, so stay tuned if you're watching for updates on government pay!