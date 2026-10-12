Election Commission extends Maharashtra voter roll deadline to Oct 26
Good news if you haven't checked your voter information yet: the Election Commission of India just extended the deadline to file claims or fix mistakes on the draft electoral rolls in Maharashtra.
You now have until October 26, 2026, to get registered, update your details, or raise any objections.
This is all part of their push to make sure everyone who's eligible can vote.
Final Maharashtra voter list November 16
Even with the new deadline, the final list of voters will still be published on November 16, 2026.
The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra is encouraging all eligible citizens, especially first-time voters, to double-check their information and not miss out on this chance.
The goal is a more accurate and inclusive voter list for the upcoming elections, so take a minute and make sure you're set!