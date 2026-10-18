Elephant throws mahout to ground at Varanasi Ramleela, power cut
India
Things got out of hand at a Ramleela event in Varanasi when an elephant, participating in the religious program, suddenly went wild.
The animal threw its mahout to the ground and damaged electric poles, which led to a quick power cut for everyone's safety.
The scene was tense but thankfully, no festival-goers were seriously hurt.
About 200 join forest officials
About 200 people joined forest officials to help calm the situation and keep people safe.
The injured mahout was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition was stated to be out of danger.
Forest officials were making efforts to control the elephant.
Residents said there was a lot of panic at first.